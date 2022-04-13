FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Mikey Jones signed to continue his wrestling career in his hometown at Fairmont State.

Jones has been a standout on the Polar Bears’ wrestling program. He’s a state champion as well as a four-time regional champion.

Jones also recorded a second and third place finish at the state wrestling tournament in his career.

The future Falcon is happy to stay in Fairmont and hopes to keep his success coming at the collegiate level.

“I went and I liked the campus and the coaches. A lot of my teammates that I know are going and it’s close to home, those are the main reasons. I’m just going to try and keep going, keep the good stuff rolling and just keep the momentum and try to do good up there,” Jones said.

