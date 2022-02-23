FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Morgan Rogers signed with the Davis and Elkins women’s lacrosse team on Wednesday.

Rogers, a big name in the local lax scene, helped lead the Polar Bears to a state title last Spring and that puts two state championships on her resume.

The first team All-State selection’s ability to score is evident and she plans on scoring often for the Senators at the attack position.

Rogers and her family focus on growing the sport of lacrosse in the mountain state and she saw the same values in her new D&E family.



“It all kind of started when I realized that I wanted to be closer to home so that my parents could come watch me play. I met coach Dave Pomeroy this past Summer so D&E just kind of fell onto the table and the opportunity to play with my teammates still and to keep playing for my state. When I stepped on campus I knew it would be a great fit for me,” Rogers said.

Rogers plans to study business while playing lax with the Senators.

But first, Rogers and the Polar Bears lacrosse team look for their third state title this Spring.





