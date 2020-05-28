Fairmont Senior’s Olivia Esposito signs with UC lacrosse

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Olivia Esposito has a long list of accolades and accomplishments both on, and off, the field. And that list was added to on Thursday.

Palatine Park the site of Esposito’s collegiate signing.

Esposito, a three-year lacrosse letterman at Fairmont Senior, signed Thursday to join the University of Charleston’s women’s lacrosse program.

Esposito is involved with a lot of clubs and extra-curricular activities, and was this year’s Polar Bears Homecoming Queen.

But lacrosse is what’s won her heart, and it’s why she’s headed to the state’s capital city for the next four years.

“It really had everything I wanted. A good team, a good coach, my major. And I really like the city of Charleston to live in for the next four years,” Esposito said.

When asked a bout how her recruiting process worked she said, “So, we actually had to do everything virtually. I went down there and just drove around with my mom and dad. So I did get to look around, but most of it was virtual.”

She also said that not being able to play this year really made her realize she didn’t want to give up playing the sport.

And she not only had her whole team there for her, but also brought out the championship ring, too, for pictures.