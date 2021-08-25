Fairmont Senior’s Starn stays home, commits to Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Emily Starn chose to stay home as she announced her commitment to the Fairmont State Women’s Basketball program.

Starn, a guard on the Polar Bears’ girls basketball team, said the fact that the school is in Fairmont, her hometown, was a big factor along with the Lady Falcons’ style of play.

Fairmont State head coach Stephanie Anderson prides her team on defense and that’s what Starn is used to with her coach Corey Hines.

“Play good D, layups are the key” Hines always preaches. So Starn felt she fit right in with how her future team will play on the hardwood.

“Really fast paced and they’re really defense oriented. I’m very aggressive on defense so being able to pressure the ball and playing defense like we do and playing defense first not score first,” Starn said.

Starn chose to commit before her senior basketball campaign with the Polar Bears because she said she was sold on the school and program.

“It just felt like a good fit. I really liked the coaches at Fairmont State, they’re awesome and seeing all of the girls they have now just looked like a good lineup for me,” Starn said.

Starn still has one final year left with the talented Fairmont Senior team before heading off to Fairmont State.

Starn and the Polar Bears finished as AAA State Runners up last season and they look to walk away with a ring this upcoming season.

