Fairmont Senior’s Towns scores 100th career goal

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Tuesday night, Fairmont Senior’s Bubby Towns achieved something that not every high school soccer player does. Score 100 (and counting) goals in four years.

Towns scored his 100th career goal against Philip Barbour in the Polar Bears and Colts draw on Tuesday night.

The senior took a penalty kick and hit the back of the net with a lefty shot to tie the game and reach a major milestone.

Towns said he knew how many goals he had from last season and knew he was at 99 entering the game against Philip Barbour.

“Every player dreams of going in their high school career and scoring lots of goals and breaking records. I’m blessed enough to have the opportunity to reach that hundred goal milestone because it was definitely one of my goals as a freshman to score that many goals at some point in my career,” Towns said.

Towns, the first team All-State midfielder, scored 44 goals last season. He said he thought he might’ve scored his 100th goal in the postseason in 2020 but when that didn’t happen, he knew he could do it early on in his senior campaign.

“I always believed in myself and I think that’s a big thing with reaching certain milestones. It’s really a mentality thing. If you tell yourself that you can reach those goals I think that you can do anything you want,” Towns said.

The Polar Bear is far from finished with finding the back of the net. Towns and the Polar Bears have the rest of the season ahead of them as they look to win their third straight state title and they continue on Thursday night against East Fairmont.

