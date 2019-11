FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior was finally forced to put a “1” in the loss column for the first time in almost two years Friday night.

The Polar Bears’ streak of 26 straight wins, and two straight trips to the Class-AA state title game in Wheeling, both came to an end in the state semi-finals to Bluefield.

The Beavers scored 20 straight points in the second quarter, and then ended the game with a pick-six to secure a 40-24 win over the defending state champs.