Fairmont Senior’s Washenitz signs with Fighting Falcons

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Trey Washenitz signed his letter of intent to play basketball for Fairmont State Friday afternoon.

Washenitz, who has grown up in Fairmont and whose parents both played basketball for the Fighting Falcons, says that he is looking forward to continuing his family tradition of suiting up for the maroon and white.

“I mean Fairmont, it’s definitely always, it’s home for me,” said Washenitz. “Being able to play basketball which is the sport I love, in my hometown, in front of everybody I know, it will be amazing.”

Washenitz says that he has been accepted into the aviation program at Fairmont State and has plans to become a pilot in the future.

The Fairmont State Men’s Basketball team finished their 2019-2020 season with a 23-7 record and was selected to be the #5 seed in the NCAA regional that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.