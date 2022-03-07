FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz is once again named the best high school girls basketball player in the state as she wins the Mary Ostrowski Award.

Washenitz wins the award for the second-straight year.

The senior guard helped lead the Polar Bears to a top seed in the state tournament this season. She averages a double-double with 29.2 points and 11 rebounds along with seven steals and five assists per contest.

Washenitz currently sits at 1, 925 points in her career plus 764 rebounds and 457 steals.

The Polar Bears are set to face Sissonville in the first round of the state tournament on Tuesday.

Washenitz will be honored at the 75th annual Victory Awards Dinner at the Embassy Suites in Charleston on May 1.