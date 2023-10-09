WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — The golf season came to a close last Wednesday with the final round of the WVSSAC state golf championship.

It may have been the end of one season for Fairmont Senior’s Caleb Young, but he’s far from finished this fall.

Fifth overall, all-tournament team, and a team runner-up finish might seem like enough to satisfy Young in his fall sports performance, but that’s not quite the case.

Young has spent the fall filling north central West Virginia nets with soccer balls for Fairmont Senior as well.

With his focus on soccer, Young didn’t play golf for the Polar Bears until this season, but it’s an experience he’s happy he took on.

“I think it was a blast,” he said. “I’m thankful that the kids were nice enough to have me out, the coaches nice enough to have me out for my final year of high school and just thankful to play.”

With postseason play now two weeks away for area soccer teams, Young is looking forward to putting all of his focus toward one thing.

“Every day is a lot, but I love playing both. I’ll move on today and go try to win a soccer state championship,” he said.

Caleb Young and his Fairmont Senior soccer teammates return to big ten conference play on Tuesday night, facing Robert C. Byrd.