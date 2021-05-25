Fairmont Senior’s Zach Anderson inks with Fairmont State wrestling

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Zach Anderson won’t have to travel very far from home when he begins his collegiate career this fall.

Anderson, one of Fairmont Senior’s top wrestlers this year, is headed to Fairmont State to continue wrestling at the next level. Anderson exits the Polar Bears den with multiple appearances in the state tournament, and a state runner-up finish this year in the 182 weight class this season.

He joins a Fairmont State wrestling program that appears to be on the rise, and had an individual national champion this season.

Anderson spoke about joining the Falcons.

“It feels good. Senior year, I felt like wrestling was really what I wanted to do, so, I’m just glad I get the opportunity to go up to Fairmont State and get another four years,” said Anderson.

Anderson told us he’ll likely have to move up a weight class or so — possibly increasing close to 15 pounds — at the collegiate level.

He’s hoping he can put in the necessary work this summer, and at training camp once on the FSU campus, in order to get the chance to compete and make an impact as a freshman.

