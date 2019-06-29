Fairmont State announces Tim Koenig as next men’s hoops head coach

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State has announced Tim Koenig as the 13th head coach in the history of their men’s basketball program.

The announcement came Friday evening, less than one week after it was announced former head coach Joe Mazzulla was stepping down from the position and accept an assistant coaching position in the NBA.

Koenig is the reigning Mountain East Conference Coach of the Year, and will join the Fairmont State Falcons after a six-year stint as the head coach at Notre Dame College.

“I am thrilled to welcome Tim Koenig to Fairmont State University as our head men’s basketball coach,” said the university’s Director of Athletics Chad Fowler. “Tim has great energy and his love and passion for the game of basketball is exactly what we were looking for in our next head coach.

Koenig helped lead Notre Dame to its first 20-win regular season this past year. The 2018-19 season was also the first to end with an MEC tournament title, and include a trip to the NCAA tournament for his former Falcons squad.

He now takes over a Fairmont State program that has enjoyed much success as of late, including seven straight season of 20 or more wins, an a trip to the NCAA title game in 2017.

“Our men’s basketball program has had tremendous success under Jerrod Calhoun and Joe Mazzulla the past seven seasons and we look forward to that success continuing this season and in the future under Tim Koenig’s leadership,” Fowler added.

“Coach Joe Retton is the measuring stick for coaches at all levels of college basketball and I look forward to meeting and working with the current roster to keep this program at the elite level that Jerrod Calhoun and Joe Mazzulla raised it to over the past seven seasons,” Koenig added.

Koenig will be formally introduced at Joe Retton Arena at a future date that will be announced in the near future.