CLARSKBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Peyton Barnes, a four-year member of the Fairmont State University Acrobatics & Tumbling team, has been named one of nine finalists for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Barnes was nominated for the honor by the Mountain East Conference back in August and was named a top 30 finalist back in October, securing a spot to be recognized at the 2024 NCAA Convention in Phoenix, Ariz. in January.

Now, out of 619 nominations, Barnes has been named in the top nine based on her achievements in academics, athletics, community service and leadership, according to a release from the NCAA. She is one of three finalists from Division II.

Peyton Barnes (Courtesy: NCAA)

Barnes has been named All-Conference in a sport multiple times in the Mountain East and was given the Specialist of the Year Award in 2023. She is also a three-time National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association (NCATA) All-Academic Selection Team honoree, and the list goes on.

She was also the president of multiple organizations on campus, including the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the Black Student Union.

“I am proud to say that during my time at Fairmont State, I have grown as an athlete, as a person, and as a leader, throughout all walks of life. … I am grateful to have spent my time in a community such as this one, and while I move on with life, I am excited to see continued growth and remember what it was like to make history,” Barnes said in the NCAA release.

The NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced at the NCAA Convention in Phoenix on Jan. 11.