Fairmont State Athletic Director Chad Fowler resigns Thursday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University’s Athletic Director Chad Fowler has announced his resignation after more than two years of leading the Fighting Falcons, according to the university.

In statement released Thursday afternoon, president of Fairmont State, Dr. Mirta Martin, had this to say:

“Chad is going to be greatly missed,” said Martin. “He’s been a vital part of the continued growth of the athletics program, and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors. No matter where he goes, Chad will always be a part of the Falcon Family, and he’ll always have a home right here at Fairmont State.”

Fowler was promoted to the position of Director of Athletics in December 2018, after serving in an interim role for one year. The Bridgeport-native had been with Fairmont State since 2013.

In his time as Director of Athletics, Fowler completed the hiring of three coaches, including both men’s and women’s basketball head coaches Tim Koenig and Stephanie Anderson.

“It has been a privilege to serve as the Director of Athletics at Fairmont State and the relationships I have built with co-workers, coaches, student-athletes, donors, and community members will be something I cherish as I move into the next stage of my career,” said Fowler. “In my seven years as a member of the athletic’s administration, we have made great strides, none of which would be possible without the generous support of the community and donors that have supported our department and 17 Division II athletic programs.”