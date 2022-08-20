FAIRMONT, W.Va – College football is right around the corner and the Mountain East Conference is set to kick off in a few short weeks on September 1.

With the release of the conference preseason poll, the Fairmont State Fighting Falcons are picked sixth in the league after a 5-6 finish in 2021 and head coach Jason Woodman has a good feeling about his young roster taking a step forward.

“I think we have a good core group of guys, not just physically talented but on the mental side of things as a team. I think we’re all bought into the theories and to the things we want to achieve and how we’re supposed to get there,” he said.

Fairmont State returns the Mountain East freshmen of the year on both sides of the ball with Michael Floria returning at quarterback and second team all-conference pick Brocton Blair at linebacker.

While those two may have stepped up in their first years last season, another young roster for the Fighting Falcons means experience once the lights come on will be crucial.

“Nothing really gets you ready like gameday does and I think that’ll be the tell-all for us, when the lights come on. We got a lot of unanswered questions right now and we’re just waiting to see what happens once you get them under the lights,” Woodman said.

Fairmont State opens the 2022 season on the road against California University of Pennsylvania on September 1.