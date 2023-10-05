FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – Fairmont State dominated both sides of the ball to pull out a 42-9 win over Concord and move to 5-1 on the season at Duvall-Rosier Field.

LeJay Hatcher led the way for the Fighting Falcons, rolling up 110 rushing yards with support from Leonard Farrow, who tallied 70 yards and a touchdown, and short-yardage back Donovan Washington who punched in a pair of red zone touchdowns.

Michael Floria attempted just nine passes on the night, completed six for 89 yards.

On defense, Isaiah Powell-Major intercepted a pair of Jack Mangel passes, the first of which was returned 97 yards for a school-record long pick six.

Sam Fairley added a third interception while Nemo Roberts recorded 2.5 sacks with Donovan O’Malley and Josh Alt each taking Mangel down twice.

The Fighting Falcons are now 5-1 for the first time since 2018 and travels to UNC-Pembroke next Saturday.