Fairmont State drops to 0-3 after rough first half versus WV State

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – First halves have not been kind to Fairmont State (0-3) so far this season.

That was once again the case on Saturday, as the Fighting Falcons quickly found themselves down by two touchdowns in the first quarter, and had trouble moving the football on offense.

West Virginia State (1-2) also entered Saturday’s game winless on the year, but didn’t play that way.

The Yellow Jackets out-gained Fairmont State by 128 yards just in the first quarter, and continued to move the ball effectively throughout the second quarter, as well.

Fairmont State mounted a comeback in the second half, scoring three touchdowns after halftime. But it wasn’t enough, as West Virginia State won 30-23 at Duvall-Rosier Field.

Former Bridgeport all-state lineman, Devin Hill, made the start at center for West Virginia State.

Hill has started all three games so far this season, something of note considering he’s in just his freshman year with the Yellow Jackets.

Fairmont State is still looking for its first win of the year, and will travel to UNC Pembroke next week.

The Fighting Falcons tallied 269 of its 351 yards in the second half on Saturday. It also scored all but three of its total points after halftime.