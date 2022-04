EUGENE, OR. – The Fairmont State acrobatics and tumbling program’s standout season came to a close on Thursday night as the Falcons fell to Azusa Pacific.

The Falcons were just one of eight programs to compete at the NCATA National Championships.

The seventh-seeded Falcons fell to two-seeded Azusa Pacific 267.940-257.115.

The Falcons were down 96.400-92.725 at halftime and couldn’t catch up with the Cougars.

The full results from the meet can be found here.