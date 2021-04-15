Fairmont State football holds final spring practice Wednesday

Former Fairmont Senior quarterback, and Kennedy Award winner, Connor Neal. (Photo via WBOY-TV)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – It’s been a tough spring for the Fairmont State football team, which wasn’t able to compete in the Mountain East Conference’s spring football season due to COVID-19 protocols.

Jason Woodman’s Fighting Falcons were back on the field, Wednesday, for their final practice of the spring.

Fairmont State held both 7-on-7 drills, and an intra-squad scrimmage in front of a small crowd at Duval-Rosier Field.

Among topics of interest Wednesday (and heading into the fall), certainly the quarterback position is one of them.

Former Bridgeport and WVU football player, Dante Buonamico, on the sidelines at Wednesday’s practice. (Photo via WBOY-TV)

Redshirt-freshman, and Fairmont Senior product, Connor Neal, will be competing for the starting job this fall. Neal looked good Wednesday, leading the White Team on a touchdown-scoring drive to open up the intra-squad portion of practice.

One other note of local interest is that former Bridgeport and West Virginia University football player, Dante Buonamico, has joined the Fighting Falcons coaching staff as a Defensive Quality Control Coach.