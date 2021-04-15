Fairmont State football holds final spring practice Wednesday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – It’s been a tough spring for the Fairmont State football team, which wasn’t able to compete in the Mountain East Conference’s spring football season due to COVID-19 protocols.
Jason Woodman’s Fighting Falcons were back on the field, Wednesday, for their final practice of the spring.
Fairmont State held both 7-on-7 drills, and an intra-squad scrimmage in front of a small crowd at Duval-Rosier Field.
Among topics of interest Wednesday (and heading into the fall), certainly the quarterback position is one of them.
Redshirt-freshman, and Fairmont Senior product, Connor Neal, will be competing for the starting job this fall. Neal looked good Wednesday, leading the White Team on a touchdown-scoring drive to open up the intra-squad portion of practice.
One other note of local interest is that former Bridgeport and West Virginia University football player, Dante Buonamico, has joined the Fighting Falcons coaching staff as a Defensive Quality Control Coach.