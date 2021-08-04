Fairmont State football practices ahead of first game in nearly 2 years

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – College football is back in the Mountain East Conference, and Fairmont State is back on the gridiron.

It’s hard to believe that’s it’s been 20 months since the Fairmont State football program last played a regular season game on Nov. 14, 2019.

Just by that, you can probably gather that the Fighting Falcons are excited to be back out on the field together once again.

Fairmont State didn’t get to play this spring, and no one in the conference suited up in fall of 2020.

Preseason practices began Monday for Jason Woodman’s group.

On Wednesday, the offense took on the defense at the end of practice, which included some two-minute drills.

For Woodman, and company, it’s about remaining patient in practice while being excited for this upcoming season.

“We’ve been waiting for a long time. Not being able to practice at all last fall, barely practicing in the spring, our guys were hungry to get out here. Our coaching staff was hungry to get out here,” said Woodman. “It is very much like our first year here, and the challenges as a head coach – getting everybody acclimated to college football, getting the installation stuff done, it has been an issue.”

The head coach also said there are less than 15 players currently on the team who played in a college game for Fairmont State in 2019.

We’ll have more from the Fighting Falcons throughout the week.