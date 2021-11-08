Fairmont State, Glenville State men’s hoops picked to finish in top half of MEC in preseason poll

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Defending MEC Conference Tournament champions, Fairmont State, and tournament semi-finalist, Glenville State, have been selected to finish in the top half of the Mountain East Conference this season, according to the league coaches in the annual preseason poll.

Those preseason rankings were released by the conference Monday afternoon.

Fairmont State, led by third-year head coach Tim Koenig, is picked to finish third in the MEC this year. The Fighting Falcons went 15-5, overall, last season, including playing to a 12-4 record in conference. Paced by Isiah Sanders and Dale Bonner, who transferred to Baylor in the offseason, Fairmont State won its first MEC Conference Tournament title, and played in the NCAA Tournament once again.

#MECMBB: The @FSFalcons check in at #3 in the preseason poll. Hear more about this year's squad from Head Coach Tim Koenig: pic.twitter.com/3VhLTFmZ0a — Mountain East Conf. (@TheMountainEast) November 8, 2021

Glenville State missed some time last year due to COVID-19, but when on the court, was competitive. The Pioneers went 9-4, including 8-3 against MEC opponents, and were beaten on a buzzer beater in the conference tournament. Justin Caldwell once again enters this season needing to replace much of his production from a year ago. GSC has been picked to finish fifth in the conference in 2022.

#MECMBB: The @GSCPioneers are #5 in the preseason poll. Here's what Head Coach Justin Caldwell had to say about his team this year: pic.twitter.com/5s6WXKudc9 — Mountain East Conf. (@TheMountainEast) November 8, 2021

Davis & Elkins has been picked to finish ninth in the MEC this season. D&E managed to win just four games last year. Nine upperclassmen make up this season’s roster for third-year head coach, Daniel Mondragon.

#MECMBB: @SeantorNation checks in at 9th in the preseason poll. Check out what Head Coach Daniel Mondragon had to say about his team: pic.twitter.com/abHpyc13tH — Mountain East Conf. (@TheMountainEast) November 8, 2021

Alderson Broaddus has been picked to finish tenth in the conference in 2022. The Battlers played to a 6-11 record last season in the program’s first campaign in the MEC. Stephen Dye and company will have to look to replace the production of David Shriver, who moved into second place in school history for 3-pointers last season.

#MECMBB: @ABBattlers are 10th in the preseason poll. Check out what Head Coach Stephen Dye had to say about the upcoming season: pic.twitter.com/8zxp94NIu7 — Mountain East Conf. (@TheMountainEast) November 8, 2021

West Virginia Wesleyan has been selected as the last-place team in the MEC preseason poll. First-year head coach Derek Sloan took over the program, officially, in September after a two-year stint as an assistant coach for the Bobcats. Wesleyan failed to win a game last season, going 0-14 on the year. Neither of the Bobcats’ leading scorers from a year ago are still with the program.

#MECMBB: @WVWCBobcats are 12th in the men's basketball preseason poll. Here's Head Coach Derek Sloan thoughts as he gets ready for his first season: pic.twitter.com/uZcil1sDvd — Mountain East Conf. (@TheMountainEast) November 8, 2021

Click here for the complete preseason poll, as released by the Mountain East Conference.