Fairmont State grad, Perry Baker, and Team USA Men’s Rugby off to successful start at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (WBOY) – The Team USA men’s sevens rugby moved to 2-0 at the Tokyo Olympics with a tightly contested victory over Ireland on Monday.

Team USA’s efforts were aided by Fairmont State grad, Perry Baker. Baker scored the opening try of the game to give the Americans the lead.

Baker, is searching for his first Olympic medal.

Team USA later fell to South Africa late Monday evening by a score of 17-12.

This was the team’s final match of pool play.

Baker and company’s win over Ireland early Monday secured the Americans a spot in the quarterfinals.

Based on the results of pool play, Baker and Team USA will take on Team Great Britain. A win would secure a medal for Baker and the Americans.