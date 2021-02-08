Fairmont State heats up from deep in the second half, Falcons cruise past Concord

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State had a good shooting performance from the floor in the first half, Monday night, against visiting Concord, but struggled (2-for-11) from 3-point range prior to halftime.

Tim Koenig’s message in the locker room must’ve resonated with his team, who not only shot fifty percent from the floor, but shot nearly 43 perfect from beyond the arc, in the second half.

Cole VonHandorf tallied a team-best 21 points, while Dale Bonner added a 14 point, 11 assist double-double, and Przemyslaw Golek led with three 3-pointers.

Fairmont State cruised, 90-68, besting the visiting Mountain Lions in almost every category.

“We got a lot of open ones. First half, we got a lot of clean looks, too, it’s just they didn’t fall. The way they were guarding, we put Dale in a lot of screen-and-roll situations, and he read the play and did a really good job,” Koenig said about the difference, shooting-wise between the first and second half.

Bonner, himself, agreed the pick-and-roll play improved as the game went on.

With the win, Fairmont State improves to 6-2 on the season, and keeps its top spot in the MEC North Division.