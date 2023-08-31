FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – Fairmont State retook the lead for good on a Dereik Crosby II two-yard rushing touchdown with 17 seconds remaining to knock off Bloomsburg, 34-30 on Thursday night.

Bloomsburg struck first with a 12-yard scoring run for Ty Pringle but the Fighting Falcons answered on a four-yard tote by Donovan Washington.

Later in the first half, Leonard Farrow found a seam on third down and one for Fairmont State and outran the entire Bloomsburg defense for a 61-yard touchdown.

A Bloomsburg field goal made it 14-10 at the half and that continued until Emmanuel Richardson knocked in a 26-yarder to extend the lead to seven.

Following a three-and-out, the visitors lined up to punt, but Jovon Jackson go to the ball, blocking the kick which bounced right into the hands of Winston Page who trotted into the end zone untouched.

Despite going into the fourth with a 24-10 lead, Fairmont State still had to fight for this one.

Quarterback KJ Riley plunged into the end zone from a yard out to bring Bloomsburg back within a score and almost exactly three minutes later, he ran it in from 22 yards away with the PAT tying the score.

Richardson put the Fighting Falcons back ahead with a 43-yard boot, but it took Riley less than two minutes to hit Jerry Griffen-Batchler for a 29-yard score.

With the extra point missed, the visitors held a 30-27 lead, but Fairmont State would not be turned away.

With Michael Floria completing a pair of passes of over 30 yards to Page and Kobe Harris on the final drive, it set up Crosby to take it in for the winning score from two yards out.

Crosby finished the night with 48 yards and a touchdown on the ground while Farrow led the Falcons with 61 rushing yards and a score.

Floria completed eleven of his passes for 156 yards with three going to Page who led the way with 66 receiving yards.

Fairmont State returns to action next Thursday, facing West Liberty on the road.