Fairmont State introduces Tim Koenig as next MBB head coach

FAIRMONT, W.Va – Fairmont State University introduced the 13th head coach in the history of their men’s basketball program Monday afternoon inside Joe Retton Arena.

Reigning MEC Coach of the Year Tim Koenig takes over for the recently departed Joe Mazzulla, after a six-year stint as the head coach at Notre Dame College.

Koenig told reporters that Fairmont State is a job that he was eager to take once it opened, especially given his connection with a former Falcons head coach.

“I’ve known Coach Calhoun a long time. I got to hear a lot from them, especially coach Calhoun. It’s just such a special place, and I knew that if this opportunity would ever come that I would jump on it,” Koenig said.

Koenig coached to a 93-88 (.514) record at Notre Dame, but helped lead Notre Dame to its first 20-win regular season this past year. The 2018-19 season was also the first to end with an MEC tournament title, and include a trip to the NCAA tournament for his former Falcons squad.

He now takes over a Fairmont State program that has enjoyed much success as of late, including seven straight season of 20 or more wins, an a trip to the NCAA title game in 2017.

Koenig, who goes by the nickname “TK” to those that know him, had this to say when asked about the nickname.

“And he said Koenig, Koenig? He said forget this. I’m calling you TK. Because there was a guy I went to high school with, Tucker Kain, now he’s the president of the Los Angeles Dodgers, so he was a little older on the team. And he was 6’6” and plays above the rim, I didn’t do that. So he got the nickname of TK, I had to earn it outside of college,” he said.

We’ll have more from Koenig Tuesday.