Fairmont State MEC championship celebrated on campus Tuesday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Mountain East Conference champions were celebrated in Fairmont Tuesday for the first time since 1984.

Fairmont State held a celebration for the MEC champion Fighting Falcons men’s basketball team Tuesday afternoon.

Tim Koenig and company knocked off West Liberty in Wheeling on Sunday to win the MEC Tournament title. It’s the first time the Fighting Falcons have won a conference tournament title in 37 years.

Sunday’s win not only ended that streak, but punched the Falcons’ ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

The team was celebrated on campus — a celebration that was nearly four decades in the making.

“It’s pretty exciting. It’s a long time coming,” said Koenig. “There’s been great teams, great coaches, great players, throughout these years. And it’s been a long road since 1984. A lot of great players, a lot of great teams. We’re so fortunate to get it done this weekend.”

Fairmont State will take on an undefeated Mercyhurst team in the first round of the NCAA Regional Tournament on Saturday at 8:45 p.m.