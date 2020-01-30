Fairmont State men come back to beat WV State at home

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – After trailing by as many as nine points in the second half, the Fairmont State men’s basketball team pulled off a comeback victory Wednesday night at Joe Retton Arena.

Cole VonHandorf drilled the game-winning three as time expired to give the Fighting Falcons a 79-77 win, and move Fairmont State to 14-4 on the season.

Kenzie Melko pulled off a buzzer-beater of his own in the first half, knocking down a three-pointer just before halftime to tie the game at 39 apiece.

Melko finished with a team-high 17 points, with a pair of other players scoring 16 for Fairmont State. In total, four players finished the game in double figures for Tim Koenig’s club.