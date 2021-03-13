Fairmont State men, Glenville State women’s hoops teams to play in NCAA Regional Tournaments on Saturday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two local college basketball teams from the Mountain East Conference will play their latest postseason games on Saturday.

Fairmont State’s men’s basketball team (15-4) is in West Liberty for the NCAA Atlantic Region Tournament.

The Fighting Falcons, coming off their first conference tournament title in 37 years, is the No. 5 seed in that region and will take on No. 4 Mercyhurst (11-0).

Mercyhurst has four players averaging 10 or more points per game this season, but the Lakers haven’t played since February 27.

Mercyhurst also has only played two games away from home this season.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Falcons have won five straight games — three against teams that were either nationally ranked at the time of the game, or earlier in the season.

Isaiah Sanders is averaging 24.6 points per game during the win streak, and Dale Bonner has been even better, scoring at 26 points per game clip over the last five games.

Tip-off between Fairmont State and Mercyhurst is set for 8:45 p.m. in West Liberty.

Meanwhile, Glenville State’s women’s basketball team (12-3) is the No. 2 seed at the women’s Atlantic Regional Tournament, which got underway Friday. Kim Stephens’ group got a first-round bye, and will play the No. 6 seeded Tiffin Dragons (17-8).

Glenville State fell in the MEC Tournament title game to Charleston, who is the top seed in this region.

As we reported on Friday, Stephens says that, “It’s definitely more of an honor this year,” when asked about her team’s latest NCAA Tournament bid.

You can read more Stephens by clicking on the link in the sentence above.

Zakiyah Winfield leads the way for Glenville State, averaging 20.5 points per game, followed by Re’Shawna Stone (17.0 ppg).

Tip-off between the Lady Pioneers and the Dragons is also set for 8:45 p.m. in Columbus, OH at Ohio Dominican University.

