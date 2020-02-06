Fairmont State men hold off Glenville State late

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Fairmont State men’s basketball team was dealing with a small case of the flu Wednesday night, and both teams had to deal with sub-par shooting performances in the first half.

A back-and-forth contest in the second meeting of the season between the two clubs – neither squad led by more than eight points, and the Fighting Falcons’ fast break attack was combated by Glenville State’s rebounding ability.

Led by Cole VonHandorf’s game-high 27 points, Fairmont State edged the Pioneers, 79-77, inside the Waco Center Wednesday night.

VonHandorf was one of three Fairmont State players to finish the game with at least 14 points.

Glenville State had four players tally ten or more points, led by Hegel Augustin’s 22.

Augustin not only scored 22 points, but also grabbed 19 rebounds.

Due largely to his efforts, the Pioneers out-rebounded the Fighting Falcons by 12 boards.

The two teams split the regular-season series, as did the women’s teams in the game prior.