Fairmont State men rolls past WVWC; Dobbs shines in Falcons debut

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Fairmont State men’s basketball team found itself in an early 7-0 hole Thursday night, missing each of its first nine shots.

Zyon Dobbs finally put the Fighting Falcons on the board with a layup off a steal, and that started a Fairmont State offense that seemingly wouldn’t cool down the rest of the game.

Tim Koenig’s crew, at one point, shot at a 70 percent clip after the woeful start, and cruised to a 110-85 victory in the season opener.

Dobbs was big in the first half for Fairmont.

He scored eight of his ten total points before halftime, and also collected three steals in the first half.

DOBBS DEBUT: Zyon Dobbs had a great debut in his first game with Fairmont State, Thursday against WVWC.

Meanwhile, senior Cole VonHandorf scored his 1,000th career point with a transition 3-pointer in the first half.

Eight different Fairmont State players scored in double figures, led by VonHandorf’s 18 points.

The Bobcats had a trio of players score 12 points in the game, including senior Ross Young.

Fairmont Senior’s men’s teams returns to action on Sunday at home against Davis & Elkins.

Meanwhile, both Wesleyan teams plan to be in action Sunday on the road at Frostburg State.

Thursday’s scheduled matchup between the Fairmont State and WV Wesleyan women was postponed on Wednesday, due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Fairmont State program.

Before the game, three Wesleyan players kneeled during the playing of the National Anthem, while members of both teams locked arms in unison.