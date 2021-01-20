Fairmont State men’s basketball pauses team activities due to COVID-19 protocols

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University athletics released a statement Wednesday morning stating that the Fighting Falcons men’s basketball team has paused team activities due to COVID-19 protocols.

With the team currently sidelined, the Mountain East Conference has announced that Fairmont State’s next three games have been postponed, including Wednesday’s matchup at Notre Dame College.

Saturday’s home game against Alderson Broaddus, and next Wednesday’s contest against Concord have also been postponed.

This announcement now means that both Fairmont State basketball programs have had to pause team activities early in the season due to COVID-19 protocols.

Fairmont State’s women’s basketball team missed two games at the start of this season due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Tim Koenig’s club is 3-1 so far this season, with two of those wins coming on the road, and the lone loss coming last week against a West Liberty team ranked in the Top 5 in the nation.