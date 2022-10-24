FAIRMONT, W.Va – Fairmont State where men’s basketball coach Tim Koenig is looking for his team to reload after an NCAA tournament appearance last season.

“We have quite a few guys returning, six of our top seven from last year. Brought in some transfers. We’re expecting at least three of those transfers to play and then the freshmen, expect a few of those guys to play, especially with Pryzemyslaw and Seth still recovering from their ACL so we think highly of our guys, great attitude, good approach but tis early. We have a ways to go,” he said.

In the meantime, Koenig is searching for a way to replace the 93 combined career starts of senior Przemyslaw Golek and Seth Younkin as they both work back from ACL injuries to start the season.

Tim Koenig: We kind of have to do that by a big group. David Jolinder, he’s new, and just some bigger guys, Tariq Woody, another bigger guy transfer. David’s from Sweden, a freshman,” he said, “Then kind of across the board, will we go small? Will we play traditional? Obviously, Fonz Hale from Salem, a Cleveland guy, he’s a fifth-year. He’s got to come in and play and Tommy Williams from Glenville.”

The Fairmont State men’s basketball team is picked to finish second in the MEC and opens the season on November 11, hosting Edinboro at the Joe Retton Classic.