FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Youth athletes have the opportunity to train alongside the Fairmont State men’s basketball program in early June.

The Falcons are set to host a youth basketball camp from Monday, June 6 through Thursday, Jun. 9 from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Tim Koenig, his coaching staff and players will instruct the camp that involves valuable training mixed with fun. Campers will receive lunch every day as well as a T-shirt.

For more information on the camp or to sign up, visit falconsmensbasketball.totalcamps.com.