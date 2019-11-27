Fairmont State men’s hoops come back to beat WVWC

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Fairmont State found itself trailing for most of the first half as one-win West Virginia Wesleyan shot nearly 60 percent from the field, and knocked down seven threes as a team in the first half.

The Bobcats led by as many as 13 points in the opening half, but Fairmont State cut the deficit to five heading into the locker room.

A three-pointer by Isaiah Sanders with six seconds left gave Fairmont State the lead and the win, 75-72 the final.

Keeping the Falcons in the game early on was the duo of Kenzie Melko-Marshall and Dale Bonner, who combined for 25 first-half points.

Bonner finished with a game-high 25 points in the win. Melko ended with 16.

Luka Petrovic scored a team-high 18 points for the Bobcats, while Marcus Larsson led with a game-high four three-pointers.