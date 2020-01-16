Fairmont State men’s hoops drops second straight game

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The Fairmont State men’s basketball team dropped its second straight road contest Wednesday night at West Liberty University.

After falling to head coach Tim Koenig’s former team, Notre Dame College, over the weekend, the Fighting Falcons weren’t able to keep the losing streak at one.

Despite Kenzie Melko’s game-high 30 points, Fairmont State fell by six, 105-99.

With the loss, the Falcons are now 10-4 on the year. They are back in action at home on Saturday against Wheeling University at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories