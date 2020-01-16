Fairmont State men’s hoops drops second straight game

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The Fairmont State men’s basketball team dropped its second straight road contest Wednesday night at West Liberty University.

After falling to head coach Tim Koenig’s former team, Notre Dame College, over the weekend, the Fighting Falcons weren’t able to keep the losing streak at one.

Despite Kenzie Melko’s game-high 30 points, Fairmont State fell by six, 105-99.

With the loss, the Falcons are now 10-4 on the year. They are back in action at home on Saturday against Wheeling University at 4 p.m.