Fairmont State men’s hoops holds first Maroon & White scrimmage

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State men’s basketball team was last together on the court for a game on March 12.

The Fighting Falcons had a trip to the NCAA Tournament taken away from them due to the coronavirus pandemic, and played their first game since on Tuesday.

Fairmont State’s roster split into two, scrimmaging one another, for the first game-like action since March. And there was certainly a buzz in the air at Joe Retton Arena.

“They were pretty excited, when we said we were going to do this last week the smiles were pretty big,” said head coach Tim Koenig. “They were ear to ear. It’s just good to see guys play, you know. And I’m smiling too. Some things don’t change, though. Dale’s making plays, Cole’s making shots, Kenzie’s at the rim, Isaiah Sanders’ doing his thing. It’s good to see.”

Koenig said that he and his team are practicing around eight hours a week, and will continue to do so for another month, and then ramp things up around Thanksgiving.

And not only were the returners worth watching, but so were a couple of newcomers.

Fairmont Senior alums Trey Washenitz and Zyon Dobbs got their first minutes of action with their new team. Washenitz knocked down a mid-range jumper, while Dobbs tallied a put back shot a few assists, and was tasked with guarding one of the best players in the MEC – Dale Bonner.

“It’s the first time being able to play back at home since my senior year. So I mean, to put on this maroon and white, I feel like I’m at home,” said Dobbs. “I mean, we’re itching. Just playing today was like heaven to us. It was cut a little short, but it felt good to be able to play.”

