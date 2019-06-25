Fairmont State men’s hoops players make Joe Mazzulla Basketball Camp a success

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Despite the absence of now-former men’s basketball head coach Joe Mazzulla, Fairmont State and Joe Retton Arena still played host to the Joe Mazzulla Basketball Camp Monday.

The first of the four-day youth basketball camp went off without a hitch, even with Mazzulla not being there, after accepting a job with the Boston Celtics.

That could be credited to the same group of people that current assistant coach Derek Pugh attributes the overall success of the camp to, as well as why so many campers keep coming back year after year – the Falcons players.

“I mean, it’s the guys, you know. You can see the guys behind me right now. They really just love coming to camp, and they really connect with the campers. Each year we get kids that want to come back, and have parents calling, saying that my kid’s really looking forward to it. And it’s just our guys. It’s all credit to our players. They do a great job with the kids, and they just do a great job teaching the kids things they want to learn about basketball,” Pugh said.

The camp continues Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Those wishing to sign up their kids for the camp can still do so.