Fairmont State men’s hoops ranked No. 20 in NCAA D2 coaches poll

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State men’s basketball team will begin the 2020-2021 season ranked nationally.

The Fighting Falcons have been ranked 20th by the coaches in the NCAA Division II Coaches Poll.

Fairmont State is one of three teams within the Mountain East Conference that are ranked in the Top 25, joined by (7) West Liberty and (22) University of Charleston.

Fairmont State played to a 23-7 record last year in its first season under head coach Tim Koenig, and were getting prepped for NCAA Regional Tournament play when the season came to an end due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season has been delayed by the Mountain East Conference, and will not start until sometime in January.

Schedules for this year have not been released at this time.

The Fighting Falcons return all five starters, and eight of its top nine scorers for last year. Reigning MEC Newcomer of the Year, Dale Bonner, returns along with ColeVonHandorf and Kenzie Melko-Marshall.

Fairmont State also welcomes some new faces to the program this year, including JMU transfer and Fairmont Senior graduate, Zyon Dobbs.