WHEELING, W.Va. – The Fairmont State men’s basketball program picked up its 20th win of the season over Wheeling on Wednesday.

The Cardinals led early in the second half 39-34 but then Falcons went on a 17-0 run.

Fairmont State maintained a double-digit advantage until Jarett Haines hit a three to put the Falcons’ run to a halt.

Wheeling’s John Korte scored to cut the lead to just five points with just under five minutes to play.

The Falcons seemed to have an answer as Isaiah Sanders put in a layup to push the lead back to seven and that’s where it would end, 75-68, the final score.

Sanders led Fairmont State with 18 points, Briggs Paris added 17 points, Cole VonHandorf finished at 16 points and Zyon Dobbs scored 12 to round out double-figures.