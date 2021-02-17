Fairmont State men’s, women’s hoops sweep Notre Dame College

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State men’s and women’s basketball teams swept visiting Notre Dame College inside Joe Retton Arena Wednesday night.

Tim Koenig’s crew picked up a win over his old team, with former Falcons player, Isaiah Sanders, scoring 31 points for Fairmont State.

Stephanie Anderson’s group, meanwhile, picked up their fourth win of the season while handing the Notre Dame women just their third loss on the year.

The Fighting Falcons were led by 26 points from Sierra Kotchman, and a double-double performance out of Jalen Gibbs.

Gibbs capped off her 11 point, 12 rebound performance with a made shot from underneath the basket with 2:01 remaining in the game, putting Fairmont State up by four. It was the last made shot from the floor in the contest, as free throws were the only scoring play the rest of the way.

Gibbs and company held on to win 86-83.

Meanwhile, Sanders made seven of his ten shots from three-point range Wednesday night, including four 3-pointers in the first half.

Koenig’s team built up a 24-point lead after halftime. Notre Dame fought back to pull back to within seven points late, but the Fairmont State men earned a 94-84 win.

Fairmont-native, Zyon Dobbs, tallied 21 points, while shooting 10-for-13 from the charity stripe.