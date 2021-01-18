Fairmont State roars back in second half to topple WV Wesleyan

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Fairmont State trailed by as many as 14 points Monday afternoon in their third game of the season, as the lady Fighting Falcons faced West Virginia Wesleyan in a makeup game from earlier this season.

Monday’s contest was originally scheduled as the season opener for the two squads.

Wesleyan used an 18-8 scoring run in the first quarter to build a lead that appeared would be too much for Fairmont State to overcome.

However, Stephanie Anderson’s group limited the lady Bobcats to just 13 points in the fourth quarter, while Sierra Kotchman and Alyssa Delgado dominated the final period of play on the offensive end.

Fairmont State came back to win, 80-75, earning its first win of the season, while keeping WV Wesleyan winless so far.