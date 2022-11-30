FAIRMONT, W.Va – A key early season doubleheader in Mountain East Conference basketball wrapped up Wednesday night at Joe Retton Arena with Fairmont State hosting Charleston.

The Fairmont State women looking to bounce back off of their first loss of the season on Saturday against the 19th-ranked Golden Eagles.

A tight first half saw a two-point game at the break, but the third quarter was dominated by the visitors who lead by as much as 16 and took a double-digit lead into the fourth.

The Fighting Falcons worked to chip away and trailing 63-60 with 7.5 seconds to play, Alyssa DeAngelo found a great look at the basket and drilled the game-tying three-pointer to force overtime.

Another DeAngelo triple gave Fairmont State a 66-65 lead that was never relinquished.

The sophomore turned up to a new level after the end of regulation, scoring 11 of her 26 points and going 8-8 at the free throw line in overtime to lead the Falcons to a 78-71 upset win over #19 Charleston.

It was the undefeated, #12 Fairmont State men’s basketball team looking to avoid the upset in the second game, but Charleston was ready from the jump, sprinting out to a 10-2 lead in the first five minutes.

The hosts trailed by as much as 11 in the opening ten minutes, but the Fighting Falcons just kept chipping away.

A 13-2 run including five straight points from freshman David Jolinder cut the deficit to one at 21-20 and a Briggs Parris three tied the game at 28 with five minutes to play in the half.

Out of a timeout, Cal State-San Bernadino transfer Tariq Woody went to work inside for Fairmont State, scoring back-to-back buckets on the block to take a four-point lead before Isaiah Sanders drilled a long-range three to run the advantage to seven.

A 35-30 halftime lead gave the Fighting Falcons all the momentum they needed in the second half as George Mangas came alive to score 16 of his 19 points after halftime and Woody chipped in 14 off the bench to keep Fairmont State undefeated, 74-61.

Fairmont State returns to the court on Saturday at West Virginia State.