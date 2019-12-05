Fairmont State uses 2nd half comeback to beat UC

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State men’s basketball team used a big second half comeback to defend home court and defeat the University of Charleston Wednesday night at Joe Retton Arena.

The Fighting Falcons trailed by 13 nearing the midway point in the second half before making their run.

With the win, Fairmont State moves to 5-1 under new head coach Tim Koenig, and the Falcons have won each of their last three games.

The first half was closely contested most of the way, despite much flow or rhythm to it. Charleston began taking ahold of the lead past the midway point in the opening half.

But Fairmont State came back to win by six, 78-72.