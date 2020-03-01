Fairmont State WBB fall on Senior Day, Bob Cable honored for 30 years with Fighting Falcons

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Despite a strong second-half comeback, the Fairmont State women’s basketball team fell by nine to visiting Frostburg State on Saturday.

Saturday was also Senior Day, and the final home game for two seniors – Brooke Kurucz and Rachel Laskody.

Laskody and Kurucz both made key buckets in the Fighting Falcons’ comeback, but Fairmont State went cold when they needed shots to fall the most late in the fourth quarter.

Frostburg State held on to win, 79-70.

After the game, Athletic Trainer and Buckhannon-native Bob Cable was honored for 30 years with the University.

