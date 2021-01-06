Fairmont State women’s basketball team pauses team activities due to COVID-19 protocols

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State women’s basketball team has paused team activities due to COVID-19 protocols, according to a release from the university and athletic director Greg Bamberger.

With the team being sidelined, the Fighting Falcons’ first two contests of the regular season have been postponed.

Those games were scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 7 against West Virginia Wesleyan and Sunday, Jan. 10 against Davis & Elkins.

According to the release, Fairmont State will work with the Mountain East Conference and opposing schools to reschedule both of those games later this season.



The Falcons are next scheduled to host West Liberty for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

