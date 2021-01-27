Fairmont State women’s hoops beat Concord in OT to finish off comeback

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Stephanie Anderson’s group has shown the ability to come back from large deficits at times this season, and did so again on Wednesday.

Fairmont State trailed visiting Concord by as many as 17 points in the second half, but held the Mountainlions to just nine points as a team in the third quarter.

The Fighting Falcons then caught fire, offensively, in the final period, knocking down key shots from the floor, and at the charity stripe.

A pair of free throws by Sierra Kotchman brought Fairmont State back to within two in the fourth, and Katey Darnell tied the game at 77 all with just over three seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime.

The extra period featured more heroics from Kotchman, who scored eight of her game-high 28 points in the extra period.

With the standout senior leading the way. Fairmont State completed the comeback in overtime, winning 90-85.

Kotchman, who moved into fifth place on the Fairmont State women’s basketball all-time scoring list on Monday, tied Hailey Garrett (2011-2015) for fourth place Wednesday evening with 1,803 points for her career.

She needs just three more to tie Vicki Huffman (1980-1984) for third place in program history.

Gilmer County High School graduate, Riley Fitzwater, had 12 first-half points for Concord. She finished with a team-high 20. She shot 9-for-11 from the floor.

Alyssa DeAngelo registered 19 points in the game for Fairmont, including going 11-for-13 from the charity stripe. Kotchman was a perfect 10-for-10 from the line.

With the win, Fairmont State improves to 3-4 on the season, and have won two-straight.