Fairmont State women’s soccer team honored for great season

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State women’s soccer team was honored at halftime of the Falcons men’s basketball game on Wednesday night.

The Lady Falcons had a great season, and were recently crowned Mountain East Conference North Division champions.

The team also had a number of all-conference members, and three players, including Mackenzie Gillispie, earned All-Atlantic Region honors.

The Lady Falcons finished the year with a 13-5-2 record. It was a great year, especially considering the team managed just two wins in both the 2015 and 2016 seasons.