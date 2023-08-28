FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State’s Peyton Barnes was announced on Monday as one of two nominees from the Mountain East Conference for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

A four-year member of the Fairmont State acrobatics and tumbling team, Barnes was named Mountain East Conference Specialist of the Year following her senior season in 2023 and received national recognition as the 2023 recipient of the Colleen Kausrud Leadership Award which recognizes a senior acro and tumbling athlete that exemplifies leadership throughout her career.

Off the mat, Barnes completed a triple major, graduating from Fairmont State with degrees in national security and intelligence, political science and criminal justice. She also served as a member of the student-athlete advisory committee for Fairmont State and the MEC.

The top 10 honorees from each of the NCAA’s three divisions will be released in October with the winner being selected from nine finalists in January 2024.