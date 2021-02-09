Fairmont State’s Cole VonHandorf on being named team’s only “unanimous” captain

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – You don’t have to watch Fairmont State play very long to see what senior sharp-shooter, Cole VonHandorf, brings and means to the Fighting Falcons.

He’s a 1,000 point scorer, an all-conference player, and undoubtedly a leader both on and off the court.

So it was no surprise Monday night when Fairmont State head coach, Tim Koenig, told reporters that VonHandorf had been voted as a team captain by a unanimous vote amongst the rest of the Fighting Falcons roster.

“He just puts so much time in. He’s a great leader,” said Koenig. “We have all our players vote. We have four captains, and every player voted for him. That really says something. That’s impressive.”

“I think that’s really cool, just kind of being the leader,” said VonHandorf when asked about being voted as a unanimous captain. “I’ve been here for four years, and I’ve just kind of seen it all. Different coaches, different players, different teammates. So, I just really like being the one they can look up to, whether it’s on the court they have a question, or off the court. Just helping them out, on the court, off the court, that means the world to me.”

VonHandorf is averaging 14.7 points per game this season, but is coming off his best performance of the year. The senior scored a game-high 21 points in Monday night’s win over Concord. It was also his season-high in points scored.

“His leadership both on and off the court, his work ethic… We have full confidence in him,” said Koenig.

VonHandorf missed some time earlier this year due to illness, but appears to be back at full strength, along with the rest of his team.

“It really helps when the guards, we can gamble a little bit, and Seth’s there at the rim, either altering a shot or blocking a shot, so that really helps,” said VonHandorf. “I really do thing we’re getting to ourself, but most importantly we’re playing together. We’re playing great offense.”

Fairmont State (6-2) returns to action on Wednesday on the road at Frostburg State,