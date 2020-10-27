Fairmont’s Owen Music hits in national T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Owen Music not only won the Fairmont Little League Home Run Derby earlier this year, but he won the Home Run Derby at the West Virginia Little League State Tournament this summer, as well.

The 24 long balls he blasted at the state tournament earned him a spot in a national home run hitting contest.

Monday, Music was taking home-run-hitting swings at Mary Lou Retton Park as part of the national, T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby contest.

“It was awesome. We put a lot of time (in), coming to the fields, hitting and stuff. We probably hit like 400 pitches here,” Music said. “I’ve watched so many MLB Home Run Derbys, and doing the Home Run Derbys here and at states, those were all amazing. And getting all this stuff from T-Mobile, and everything was just out of this world.”

Music blasted 22 home runs Monday.

But where that puts him against the rest of the competition remains to be seen.

In order to compete, Music and Fairmont Little League recorded his three rounds.

A portion of our interview with Owen Music after his final round of the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby. (Video by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

The eight competitors in this year’s T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby have until the end of October to submit the videos of their rounds to the judges.

Music hit seven in the first round, ten in the second, and finished with five more in the third round.