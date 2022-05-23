CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A local legend is named the umpire coordinator for a collegiate summer baseball league.

Fairmont native, Ron Whiting, is now in charge of umpire relations for the Prospect League.

The league involves 16 teams from seven states, including a team out of the mountain state- The West Virginia Miners in Beckley.

Whiting, who currently serves as an umpire at the Division I level, brings his experiences working at all levels to his new position as said it will do a lot for umpires in the state.

“From the umpiring standpoint, it gives us out of West Virginia quite an opportunity to be able to work at that particular level,” Whiting said.

Whiting also works with the CBUA, the Collegiate Baseball Umpires Association, so he’s able to use his resources in his new role.

“There’s 1300 of us. They book the Big 12, the Big Ten, the American, the MAC, all those particular schools. So I have that pool or that database to work with in that entire league so it fits directly in those places. So it’s going to be pretty exciting for guys out of West Virginia and our group in the CBUA to take care of this league for them,” Whiting said.

The Prospect League gets started on June 1 and plays through August.

For more information about the Prospect League, click here.